Can’t actually believe it’s 2017 and this is still happening! There are so many amazing and talented female rock musicians around, let’s all see how flipping awesome women in rock music is ?? stop with the misogynistic crap right now https://t.co/1DBJ93naEa— Natalie Holman (@Natalie_Holman) December 8, 2017
It shouldn’t be about gender. It’s about TALENT.There are shitty female singers and shitty male singers,There are Amazing female singers and Amazing male singers. I think they need to run their establishment differently. https://t.co/d6fL66rZ7o— Lzzy Hale (@LZZYHALE) December 9, 2017
One of the most sexist, ridiculous & backward things I’ve heard. I hope everybody boycott this venue until they drag their ass into the 21st century!— dannysioux (@dannysioux) December 8, 2017
Women 'can't sing rock' - What do you think of pub ban on female-fronted bands? https://t.co/kbcHNPoYc2