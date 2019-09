This Woman Has Crescent-Shaped Damage In Her Eye After Looking At The Eclipse

Payne said that she went to view the eclipse at her boyfriend's workplace, but due to the widespread shortage of eclipse-safe glasses , she didn't have any. She recounted her experience in an interview with CNN, saying that she looked up at the sun with her naked eye for a few seconds, before approaching a nearby woman to ask if she could borrow her glasses. Payne wore the glasses as she looked up at the partial eclipse for about 15 to 20 seconds. Like most of us, Payne said she didn't know what eclipse glasses were supposed to look like, but she recalled that the sun seemed very bright as if she was looking at it with sunglasses on.