Just like a classic ponytail or a sharp cat-eye, minimal tattoos are simple — but manage to make the biggest statement. And now, they're even more chill thanks to the latest tat trend to sweep Instagram: one line tattoos."It's just the era that we're in," Laura Martinez of Fleur Noire Tattoo Parlour in Brooklyn, New York, tells us. "Old school tattoos were heavier because the needles were heavier."
While one line tats look light, it actually takes a lot of precision (and, oftentimes, a lot of needles) to finish them. Martinez says that many of her colleagues use up to three very thin needles to create the effect of continuous, single-line shapes — tattoos that her clients are requesting nearly every day. "Everyone's looking to have it done," Martinez says of the trend. "I think these speak to most people, especially the younger crowd who are looking for something more delicate."
Ahead, see how people from all over the world are wearing their one line tats — and get more insight on the trend from Martinez, too.