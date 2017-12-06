How Harvey Weinstein Used Political Relationships To Present Himself As An Ally To Women

The outlet also uncovered emails about a documentary he planned to work on with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. A strong connection to Clinton – who was playing "the woman card" during her campaign – was the ideal way for Weinstein to further establish himself as a feminist ally. New Yorker editor Tina Brown and actress Lena Dunham say they attempted to warn Clinton's aides about Weinstein, but her lawyer reportedly ignored the warnings and simply expressed that he was "hopeful we can get a good price" for the documentary.