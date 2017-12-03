Chanel Iman Is Engaged & The Photo Will Make Your Heart Melt

After nearly a year of dating, model Chanel Iman and New York Giants player Sterling Shepard were engaged this weekend. Iman shared the sweet moment with her 1.4 million fans on Instagram Saturday.
In the photo, we see Shepard kneeling, while placing the ring on a stunned Iman under an evening sky lit up by city lights. The proposal was apparently a surprise. “A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you [Sterling] you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything!” said Iman’s caption. “Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”
As for Shephard, a wide receiver for his team, he shared the same photo with his 453,000 fans. “The catch of my dreams...can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” read his caption. Surely that whole “catch” phrasing was a pun, and who doesn't love a man who can flex his punny side?
The big news comes just one day after Iman celebrated her 27th birthday on December 1. From the looks of it, Shepherd popped the question in a combination birthday/proposal party celebration. While details about the couple’s special night are a mystery, E! News noted that Odell Beckham, Jr., along with several family members and close friends from both Iman and Shepherd's sides, were there to celebrate the two making it official.
In 2014, it was rumoured that the Victoria’s Secret Angel was engaged to rapper A$AP Rocky, the couple ultimately called it quits several months later, though their engagement was never confirmed. Despite the model’s high-profile, she’s been known to keep her personal life fairly private. Aside from posting the occasional odd photos of one another on Insta, both Iman and Shepard’s romance has been much more chill than the whirlwind that was a A$AP Rocky.
