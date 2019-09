Hillary Clinton Has One Message For Gen Z

In an exclusive interview with Refinery29 , Clinton described the moment, saying that her "skin crawled" as she debated whether or not to call him out for his behaviour. During the summit, she explained why she decided against it. "I knew he’d be desperate because the Access Hollywood tapes had just came out where he basically confesses to sexual assault," recalled Clinton. "So I said, we have to be calm and I maintained my composure. But afterwards, I thought about that, and what would have happened if I spun around and said, 'You love to intimidate women, but back up you creep!' I think it would have been really satisfying. But I also think given the way women are covered..they would have said she can’t take it....or we don’t want an angry woman in the Oval Office."