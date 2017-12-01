Harnaam Kaur On The Advertising Standard Of Hairless Women

Growing up, as a young Panjabi, I quickly came to realise that I was very different from the other girls in my school. I was able to grow a lot of body hair as a result of being diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. I started reading a variety of magazines aimed at my age group, all of which convinced me that bodies should be hairless and 'clean'. Portraying bodies as hairless always seemed odd to me, because I knew that hair was natural. I rocked shorts in PE until I was bullied for having hair on my legs and then out came the razor and I lost hours of my life trying to remove the hair that was natural for my body so that other people would feel more comfortable.