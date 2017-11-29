It was a momentous day in our office when Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with twins while posing in a technicolor garden of Eden. The Biblically themed Instagram post double-tapped 'round the world elicited all the squeals, jumping up and down, and ALL CAPS.
So it's no surprise, really, that according to the app's Year In Review report, Bey's pregnancy photo is the most liked post on Instagram of 2017, with over 11 million little hearts and counting. It's a well-deserved honour, in fact. It's also no surprise that a photo posted by Queen Bey got the number-three slot, too: In it, she holds 1-month-old twins Rumi and Sir in front of a similarly goddess-like flower halo.
Advertisement
The second-most liked post of the year belongs to soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, taken in the hospital room after his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina. Numbers-wise, it's not far behind Bey's bombshell news, with just over 11 million likes. Two of the other Instas on the top-10 list are also by the soccer star.
But while Beyoncé and Ronaldo hold the top two spots, it's Selena Gomez who appears on the list a stunning five times — which means half of the 10 most popular Instagrams of the year were taken by the singer. The fourth most liked post is the famous heartfelt photo of Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa in the hospital when Gomez was recovering from a kidney transplant due to lupus. "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez captioned the post. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed."
It's been a year of moments worth sharing, and we've been #blessed to witness it all.
Advertisement