Why Hasn't Heidi Klum Ever Been On A Vogue Cover? An Investigation.

As early as 1996, Vogue started selling more copies than ever with its increased placement of actors and musicians on its covers, yes. But usually around November, a crop of five or more models would grace the American edition of the glossy, illustrating the past, present, and future of fashion. "Real women," as they called them — Hutton and Tree, to Evangelista, Crawford, Campbell, and Turlington, to Moss, Murphy, and Bündchen, to Kebede, Kurkova, Vodianova, and Ellison, to the Instagram girls of today . Everyone, except Heidi Klum.