Makeup Artist Says Jeffrey Tambor Sexually Harassed Her In 2001

"Bill Duke stopped me and he said 'that was inappropriate.' In my mind he just confirmed that I didn’t do anything to provoke it," Delbridge says. "I don't know why [Tambor] did that to me. But an older, prominent actor violated me and then another older, prominent actor let me know that it was inappropriate. So I think it's important to add because I will appreciate Bill Duke until the day I die. I was new and he didn't turn his back...He made it a point to let me know that what happened wasn't acceptable." Delbridge says she doesn't know whether or not Duke confronted Tambor about the incident.