Bella Hadid Takes Us Through Her Style Evolution

We met up with Bella in Rome, where she gave us the first sniff of her new Bulgari fragrance Goldea, The Roman Night. (“It reminds me of my dad’s cologne and my mother's perfume put together,” she told us.) There, she invited us to take a ride down memory lane — from how she felt on her very first red carpet to the real story behind that headline-making Met Gala appearance. Check it out, ahead.