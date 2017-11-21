Jujubes Are Set To Be 2018's Superfood (& They Actually Look Delicious)

Ever tried dried jujubes? It's an ancient superfruit! It is crispy and airy with flavors that resemble a sweet and sour caramel apple (depending on variety and ripeness). Very unique and fun to eat. Jujubes are part of the Buckthorn family, otherwise commonly known as "Chinese dates" or "red dates" #specialtyproduce #jujubes #fruit ? : @specialty_produce_grocery

