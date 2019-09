Keen to bring her personal experience together with her pharmaceutical background, she set out to found a skincare brand that would shine a light on the positive impact of probiotics. A relatively new area of science, Drago’s research didn’t turn up many results, so she decided to work with a French university to do the testing herself. Eventually, Gallinée was born, an edited range of products that bring pre- and post-biotics to your bathroom shelf. But she wanted to take the premise one step further. “For me, after bringing probiotics to your skin, the next priority is to care about the bacteria that’s already on your skin, and help them help you. At Gallinée we do that using prebiotics and post-biotics. The beneficial bacteria on your skin (95% of them) have several roles, that still need to be understood.” For example, Drago says the good bacteria on the skin “contribute to the makeup of the 'acid mantle', the physical layer of protection of the skin. They will also reduce the transepidermal water loss and thus help fight dehydration.”