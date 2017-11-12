The Viral #MeAt14 Hashtag Makes It Clear Why There Is An Age Of Consent

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017
#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017
Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS
This is me at 14. I wasn’t dating a 32 year old male. I was riding horses, playing basketball, and trying to survive freshman year of high school. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/ftnHi9bIGQ— Sandra Londino (@SandraLondino) November 12, 2017
@lizzwinstead This is #MeAt14; although I was a HUGE Prince fan, I didn’t date a 32 yrs old man & they would have been scared to ask my Mom #NoMoore#YouAt14? Send to @lizzwinstead pic.twitter.com/3MN063FGkF— Marie Delus (@MarieDelus) November 12, 2017
lizz i was actually 15 in this pic .. but pregnant at 14. it took me decades to realize the most of the bad things that happened to me were NOT MY FAULT. I AM SO HAPPY that we might have put a stop to MEN ABUSING GIRLS & Women!! #MeAt14 #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/dXXPcY0pjn— Vanessa Phillips (@VPpolitics) November 12, 2017
Just in case there’s any doubt that a 14 year old is a CHILD! #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/2eElHSTxt9— Orli Matlow, Your New Comedy Hero (@HireMeImFunny) November 11, 2017
Can’t consent at 14.— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 11, 2017
Not in Alabama.
Not anywhere. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/4V51WZJljC
That's #MeAt14 in the dark blue dress & wrap on New Year's 1999. I liked my new Candies purse, to go to OfficeMax for pens (always more pens), & I waited eagerly for the next Harry Potter book. #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/aW3WopshTd— Cassandra ? (@histroarry) November 12, 2017
This is me at 14. I was grounded for this whole summer, so not sure how this pic was taken. ? #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/l2VdlLSBal— kathy (@mamacamaro) November 12, 2017