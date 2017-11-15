Losing A Lot Of Hair Right Now? Don't Worry, It's Probably Seasonal

Hair loss is a complex issue, and there are as many reasons for it as there are for acne or insomnia, but I do have some good news. If, like many of my girlfriends, you’ve noticed more hairs on your brush or jacket in the last month or so, it’s probably nothing to worry about. Why? Because come winter, your hair enters the ‘shedding’ phase. "Your hair works in three different phases," explained Daniel Isaacs, chief product officer at Nanogen. "There’s the anagen phase, which is the ‘growth’ phase, which lasts about 3-6 months, the ‘transitional’ catagen phase, which lasts a couple of weeks, and finally the ‘resting’ phase, which is called telogen. This lasts about three months." During this telogen phase, which usually sets in towards the end of summer and beginning of autumn, the hair is resting rather than growing, and so shedding becomes more noticeable.