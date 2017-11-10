For Female Comedians, Louis C.K.s Are Everywhere

But Louis C.K. is a guy who once joked on his comedy album Hilarious that, when you’re first talking to a girl, “the most honest thing you could say to her is, ‘I wanna fuck your face.’” He’s a guy who has a bit where he manages to paint female— a yes or no question — as some sort of confusing grey area. In it, he says, “I don’t know how I ever got laid,” citing his lack of confidence. Then he walks us through how he once met a waitress in his 20s and brought her up to a hotel room. They’re making out. “I put my hand up her shirt, and she stops me.” They make out more. “I put my hand on her ass, and she stops me.” And the next night she asks him, “How come we didn’t have sex?” And he explains, “Because you didn’t want to.” And the waitress apparently says, “I wanted you to just go for it.” He was incredulous. “You think I’m just gonna rape you on the off chance you’re into that shit?” On the surface, it sounds like C.K. is explaining the importance of consent. But what’s really happening in this bit is that he’s painting an all-too familiar yet inaccurate portrait of the idea that women always want a man to force themselves on them, even when they say no. It's C.K.’s faux feminism in a nutshell.