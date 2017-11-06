Watch Out For This Netflix Email Scam Targeting Millions Of Subscribers

An email scam is targeting nearly 110 million Netflix subscribers, according to Deadline. The email, with the subject "Your suspension notification," warns that your account is about to be canceled because the steaming service is "unable to validate your billing information for the next billing cycle."
This fake email asks you to update your account information, and leads to a fake Netflix page, which asks for your log-in info and credit card number.
The fraudulent website includes the Netflix logo and photos of popular Netflix shows to make it seem more real — but do not fall for this scam, as it can result in stolen personal information. MailGuard, a tech security service, took a screenshot of the email. Here's the screenshot provided to Deadline:
TL;DR: If you get something that looks like the above in your inbox, send it straight to spam and don't click on any links.
