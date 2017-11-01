Michelle Obama & Prince Harry Spent Halloween Together

Sorry to everyone who worked extremely hard to put together the perfect costume (yes, even you, Gwyneth Paltrow), but Michelle Obama and Prince Harry have officially won Halloween this year.
According to the former First Lady's communications director Caroline Adler Morales, the two famous political figures spent the day together by treating about 20 high school students from Chicago's Hyde Park Academy, a South Side institution located "across from the future site of the Obama Presidential Center" with their presence.
"The warm and wide-ranging conversation, lasting over an hour, covered how the Obama Presidential Center will showcase the South Side of Chicago for a global audience, the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful, and the transformative power of students using their voices to change the world," Morales said in an emailed statement to Refinery29.
Advertisement
Prince Harry and @michelleobama made a surprise visit to students at Hyde Park Academy in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/dMAuIzSYsZ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017
Obama and Prince Harry later headed over to the Marriott Marquis for the Obama Foundation's two-day inaugural summit where some of the world's most innovative leaders have gathered to discuss the steps they're taking to make their communities better places, talking about everything from problem solving to art and technology.
Prince Harry, according to the summit's official schedule, was invited to speak about the youth's role in driving healthy community engagement.
Throughout the summit, attendees can speak with a number of high-profile figures during breakout sessions like "Getting Women In The Room Where It Happens" and "Beyond 'Clicktivism': Mobilising Communities For Change." Some of the session speakers include actress Rashida Jones, activist Dolores Huerta, and Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, Tina Tchen.
Gonna get my Chi-Town civic engagement on with @ObamaFoundation & @common & @chancetherapper tomorrow. ?? https://t.co/FA1zBuKv20— Lin-Unwell Mirandead (@Lin_Manuel) October 31, 2017
Suddenly, my Halloween plans of watching horror flicks and gorging on candy don't feel as inspired. Thanks, Obama!
Advertisement