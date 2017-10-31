I have discovered a mother's favorite thing to say: "it's not terrible twos it's terrible THREES ahahahah"— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 29, 2017
For sure my favorite part of having young kids was all the parents who told me repeatedly “Just wait! It gets worse!”— Joshua Wright (@joshuaawright) October 29, 2017
I was so smug thinking mine just was an exemplary 2 year old. But 3? 3 has brought out the beast ???— Bee (@beequammie) October 29, 2017
My theory is whoever coined "terrible twos" went insane when their kid became a threenager and never revised the term.— Sarah Gioia (@sarah_gioia) October 30, 2017
I was just telling my friend she was right about 3.....they get smarter and it makes it harder— Andrea (@Andrea32812) October 30, 2017
100%... my niece hit the terrible twos hard and it's not looking like the 3s are gonna be any better!— Princess Consuela ? (@Jessicainga) October 30, 2017
There needs to be an "It Gets Better" video for parents of toddlers. Rooting for you!— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 29, 2017
There is a short time around 8 years old when kids love their parents.— Mike (@mfrailing) October 29, 2017