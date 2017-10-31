Chrissy Teigen Has Mums Talking About The Terrible Twos

Kimberly Truong
Chrissy Teigen has amassed a colossal online following thanks to her relatable outlook on everything from stretch marks to postpartum body changes, and her approach to motherhood is no different.
On Sunday, Teigen tweeted about something many parents of toddlers related to: the "terrible twos." And, for that matter, the terrible threes.
"I have discovered a mother's favourite thing to say: 'it's not terrible twos it's terrible THREES ahahahah,'" she wrote.
Whether Teigen was joking about parents who keep telling you that things will only get worse from here on out or expressing solidarity with anyone dealing with terrible twos, her tweet struck a chord with a lot of people.
The terrible twos, of course, refer to that period of time during which a child begins struggling between relying on their parents and wanting to be independent. That in and of itself isn't a terrible thing, but it can often come with tantrums that seriously test a person's patience.
"Two-year-olds undergo major motor, intellectual, social and emotional changes," Jay L. Hoecker, M.D., told MayoClinic. "Their vocabularies are growing, they're eager to do things on their own, and they're beginning to discover that they're expected to follow certain rules. However, most 2-year-olds still aren't able to move as swiftly as they'd like, clearly communicate their needs or control their feelings. This can lead to frustration, misbehaviour, and tantrums."
Of course, not every child is the same, and won't go through growing stages in the same way — hence terrible threes, or even terrible fours, and so on.
However, some parents also chimed in to let Teigen know that it does get better. Eventually.
