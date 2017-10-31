Rose McGowan Responds To Arrest Warrant In Relation To Drug Charge

There is a warrant out for actress and activist Rose McGowan's arrest, and McGowan is having none of it. The Associated Press reports that she is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The charge is related to an investigation of McGowan's personal belongings that she left on a United flight in January of this year. Police found traces of narcotics among her belongings, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained a warrant for McGowan's arrest on February 1.
One Twitter user pointed out that news of this warrant has suspicious timing. In recent weeks, Rose McGowan has risen to prominence as one of Hollywood's most vocal advocates for gender equality in the workplace. In October, she revealed that the film mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her in the '90s, and that she was offered $1 million to stay silent on the matter. She spoke at the Women's Convention in Detroit Friday about the experience.
"I have been silenced for 20 years," she said at the convention. "I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned, and you know what? I’m just like you, because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and it cannot stand, and it will not stand."
Ashlee Marie Preston, a trans activist and journalist, implied on Twitter that the warrant is another effort to silence McGowan. (Earlier this month, McGowan's Twitter account was suspended. Many took this to be an effort on Twitter's part to silence her.)
"If @rosemcgowan would have taken that million dollars in hush money I'm quite sure this wouldn't even be a headline..." Preston wrote.
McGowan shared this tweet, adding, "FACT."
If @rosemcgowan would have taken that million dollars in hush money I'm quite sure this wouldn't even be a headline...? https://t.co/nWskRcmsaO— Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) October 31, 2017
