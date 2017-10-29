Miley Cyrus Calls Her Disney Experience “A Little Toddlers & Tiaras

Making it to adulthood when you’ve been a child star is no easy feat and, according to Miley Cyrus in a CBS Sunday Morning interview, her early Disney beginnings came with some challenges.
Cyrus opened up about what it was like being a star at such a young age, saying, “It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little Toddlers and Tiaras.”
While Cyrus’ reference to the TLC series that spotlighted young beauty pageant contestants (and spawned such names as Mama June and Honey Boo Boo) sounds terrifying, she also boasted about the other side of her “balanced” upbringing in the country.
Advertisement
Cyrus’ breakthrough came when she landed the role of Miley Stewart, a.k.a. Hannah Montana, at age 13. The hit Disney series made its debut back in 2006 and what Cyrus has to say about that is, "Yeah, don't remind me."
Ultimately she looks back on the experience as a good time, explaining that life only became rough after she started touring because balancing her onscreen life with her on-stage career was complicated.
More than a decade later, at 24, she counts five number one albums to her name. Lately, she has charted a new direction for her career as a judge on The Voice. Overall, Cyrus’s perspective on her life and career are on an upswing. She's doing yoga and finding inspiration from fellow-controversial women.
"You know I just recently read Hillary Clinton’s book [What Happened] and now I think of things in a whole different way. I always think, ‘If she can lose an election, I can do this.'"
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement