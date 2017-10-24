On diversity within the campaign...

"Part of the reason I wanted to be involved in this campaign is that Gap, to me, has always represented one of our greatest strengths as a country: when a diverse group of people comes together and builds something we can all be proud of, share in, and feel seen and a part of. I think with this campaign, there are so many of us from different walks of life coming together to create something magical, to represent what it means to unify and show what we can do when we just allow ourselves to talk to one another and meet each other.