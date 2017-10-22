Harvey Weinstein To Remain In Treatment For A Month

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is in treatment, and he’ll remain there for at least another week, People has confirmed.
"Mr. Weinstein is receiving inpatient as well as outpatient medical treatment for the next month or so," a spokesperson for Weinstein told People.
Further details about what, exactly, he is seeking treatment for, what methods are being used, or which facility Weinstein is in were not released.
Amid an outpouring of sexual assault allegations, the disgraced producer released a statement on October 5, where he explained that he would “learn about myself and conquer my demons.” Weinstein also explained that he had brought on therapists and would be taking a leave of absence from his own company. Three days later he was fired from The Weinstein Company, a film studio he co-founded in 2005 with his brother Bob Weinstein.
In a later statement to the New York Times, his spokeswoman said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances."
Weeks after the New York Times and The New Yorker published the damning reports featuring numerous accounts of sexual misconduct from a number of actresses, women continue to come forward. Nearly 50 women have shared personal accounts in which Weinstein allegedly assaulted, raped, or exhibited questionable behaviour.
What is most alarming is that the stream of allegations hasn't ceased. People has also noted that three women in the LAPD is currently investigating another possible sexual assault victim. While the NYPD is investigating two investigations. Allegations from three women in London are also active.
The former film titan has not been charged with a crime.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999
