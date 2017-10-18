Urban Decay Is Blessing The Holidays With The Naked 4Some Set

Last year, Urban Decay offered beauty fans a collection of three Naked palettes. This time around, the cult-favourite beauty brand is making things even better by adding another palette to the mix with the Naked 4Some.
Cosmopolitan reports that the limited-edition release is part of the Orange County-based makeup brand's holiday release, so while it's not available right now, the heads up gives shoppers some time to prep for the ensuing chaos that comes with Urban Decay releases.
The first Urban Decay Naked palette came out way back in 2010. Not only did it start a major trend — every single makeup line out there today has a neutral palette in their lineup — but that probably means that anyone with the OG release could use a replacement.
In addition to the first release, the Naked 4Some includes Naked2, Naked3, and Naked Heat, the newest addition to the family. Being armed with all four palettes means having four dozen colours at your disposal, making for a countless number of looks that range from everyday (the Naked palettes' forte) to smoky and sultry, thanks to the rose-gold hues in the third palette and the more taupe-leaning shades in the second. Add to that the fact that there's a bevy of different textures in the mix and you may not need to buy another eyeshadow ever again.
Priced at $185, it's certainly not a cheap gift — or a treat-yourself moment — but it does save shoppers a bit of cash. Purchased separately, the total for four palettes would be $216, and that's if you can get your hands on the sell-outs when they hit store shelves.
The Naked 4Some will be available at Ulta Beauty as well as at Urban Decay's own site, but you better believe that quantities will be limited. Without a concrete release date at either outpost, die-hards will have to keep checking back to snatch up this too-good-to-be-true release while they can.
