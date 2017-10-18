Urban Decay Is Blessing The Holidays With The Naked 4Some Set

In addition to the first release, the Naked 4Some includes Naked2, Naked3, and Naked Heat, the newest addition to the family. Being armed with all four palettes means having four dozen colours at your disposal, making for a countless number of looks that range from everyday (the Naked palettes' forte) to smoky and sultry, thanks to the rose-gold hues in the third palette and the more taupe-leaning shades in the second. Add to that the fact that there's a bevy of different textures in the mix and you may not need to buy another eyeshadow ever again.