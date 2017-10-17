Weinstein and Weinstein alone is responsible for his actions, but we need to take a long hard look at powerful men who aid and abet other powerful men in order to maintain their statuses, careers, and lifestyles. Those who are complicit must also be held accountable. By using his platform and power to bring attention to this issue, Polone has shown what it looks like to truly be an ally. I hope that powerful men in Hollywood and other industries follow his lead, because it's hard to imagine that things will improve if men continue to stay silent and look the other way when women are victimised by those in power.