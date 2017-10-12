These Couples Posted The Same Picture – But The Caption Differences Are Brutal

Generally speaking, men and women vary wildly in how they document their relationships on social media. Many men, having been socialised from a young age to bottle up their feelings, take a no-frills explanatory approach, while many women are prepared to be a little bit more sentimental.
This is a dynamic that plays out in many relationships. So it's no surprise that one woman's tweet comparing her boyfriend's Instagram caption with her own has gone viral. On Monday, Isabella Koval tweeted two screenshots of the same photo with the caption "My post vs my boyfriends" – and the hugely entertaining post has been shared more than 42k times and garnered 198k likes at the time of writing.
"Always a blast [with] my bff," she had written sweetly on her Instagram. Her boyfriend Justin's effort, meanwhile, was a little less saccharine. "Sitting here trying to explain football to this uncultured swine," he wrote. Charming.
"My boyfriend rarely posts on any social media and I’m always telling him he should post more," Isabella told Buzzfeed News. "So Saturday we went to the game, and I know nothing about football, and he was trying to explain the game to me, but I was too into my food."
While some people were surprised by his bluntness, Isabella said: "Everyone that knows us thinks those comments are hilarious." Her post inspired many others to share their similarly comical comparisons.
"Sean choked on a piece of cheese stuffed crust the other day and almost died, I'm glad he didn't," wrote one woman. Her boyfriend's contribution? "Mary eats ass."
"Lots of love and ice cream," wrote another woman, versus "Ice cream isn't the only thing that makes her scream." Ok, whatever you say dude.
"I like green and dis boi," one woman had affectionately written, compared with her boyfriend's laughably to-the-point, "Some green shit." We feel a meme coming on...
