The season of turtlenecks and pumpkin spice may have only just begun, but if you're planning a Christmas 'do it's never too early to start thinking about the alcohol situation. You want to stockpile enough of the stuff, of course, but you probably also want to think about the quality.
No one wants a raging hangover during Christmas party season – and now there's another way to reduce the risk (other than by stuffing yourself with mince pies and canapés): investing in organic alcohol, something Lidl is making much easier for the cash-strapped among us.
Lidl claims its new prosecco, which hits shelves on Thursday, won't leave you with a sore head the next day, the Mirror reported. The Organic Prosecco Spumante, priced at £7.99 for a bottle, is apparently "hangover free" because it contains fewer sulphites, which have been linked to hangovers.
If the popularity of the budget supermarket's standard, very reasonably priced, prosecco is anything to go by, the organic version looks set to be a sellout.
“We’ve all had that shocking wine hangover. This is sometimes attributed to the sulphite preservatives used in wine to keep them fresher for longer," said Richard Bampfield, Lidl's master of wine (erm, job envy much?). "Generally, organic wine producers use a lower level of sulphites in the production process, which means they are less likely to contribute to hangovers."
The new bubbly “has bright aromas of pear and white peach” and doesn't taste "rustic", he added, making it sound like a delightfully light accompaniment to the fatty stodge we'll be consuming all Christmas.
No one is saying it'll leave you completely clear-headed the next day, though. The only guaranteed cure for a hangover – as you may well know after years of trial and error – is not drinking at all. Sorry!
