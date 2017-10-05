I wanted to share these experiences I was having while running. Although I had never taken to meditation, I was well aware of its benefits. Running was my meditation. It allowed me to empty my mind and focus on my own footfalls, my breathing. I would briefly look ahead to keep on track, but then I would get back into my own head and be in the moment. In my crazy world of working at boarding school I was finding the need to get off campus and engage in routine self-care. Working in a place that operates on a 24-hour schedule can make self-care difficult, especially as a woman with a family. I found myself again on this journey, welcoming a new and urgent sense of health and wellness of mind, body, and spirit.