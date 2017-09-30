The Nail Trends Our Editors Will Be Wearing This Autumn

When we’re stuck at a desk all day, typing away, there’s one thing that’ll always make us feel happier: a freshly-polished manicure flying across our keyboard. It’s a small sense of satisfaction, like the feeling of writing in a fresh new notebook for the very first time. It's self-care with a side of artistic expression, which is probably why it's one of the most popular beauty treatments you can do.
Whatever tickles your fancy, from bright turquoise tones, meaningful messaging, or a new take on a French tip — there are countless ways to try something new. For fall, nail pro Jessica Washick recommends stepping out of your normal nail comfort zone. "We typically end up in a neutral zone in fall, almost pavement-like colours — but this year jewel tones have caught my eye," she says. "They feel very progressive!"
Sourced from the treasure trove of intricate nail art on Instagram, our editors have rounded up all the nails we want on our fingers right now. From pale pink to political printing, there's something for everyone ahead.