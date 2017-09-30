I took two weeks off from work, drove myself to Dallas, and hired a private duty nurse to take care of me for 48 hours. I wasn't nervous — I was ready to get this party started! Before the surgery, my physician asked me what size I wanted to be. I had no idea how to answer that. She explained that when she did her physical exam on me, she could get four fingers into my vaginal opening comfortably and move her hands back and forth — that's how stretched it was. I was considered a size four. She recommended going to a two — it's what she did for herself — for more tightness and friction during intercourse, so that's what I chose.