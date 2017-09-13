If you thought that sculpting your perfect brow shape required dropping half your lunch budget for the week, well, we're here to change your tune. As eyebrows and eyebrow-defining products have skyrocketed in popularity, almost every makeup brand has some kind of eyebrow-related offering, including most wallet-friendly brands. And as it turns out — the drugstore's brow game has become pretty darn strong.
But which affordable brow products will actually give you your best arches on a budget? With the help of L.A. celebrity makeup artist Kira Nasrat (she works with Jessica Alba, Jamie Chung, and Bebe Rexha all while blogging in her spare time at Currently Kira) we're here to answer just that. She tested over 100 drugstore eyebrow products in our office and narrowed it down to just the five you should be trying.
These foolproof picks prove to be easy to use and have amazing colour pay off. Whether you're looking for something soft, a clear brow gel for minimal sculpting, or want to go all out with a budge-proof pen, she has your number.
Watch the video above to see the eyebrow formulas that Nasrat recommends (and would trust on her A-list clients). Spoiler alert: We found a brow pencil that'll keep your eyebrows on fleek during after a super-sweaty yoga session — and it's under £10.
Products seen in this video:
