But which affordable brow products will actually give you your best arches on a budget? With the help of L.A. celebrity makeup artist Kira Nasrat (she works with Jessica Alba, Jamie Chung, and Bebe Rexha all while blogging in her spare time at Currently Kira ) we're here to answer just that. She tested over 100 drugstore eyebrow products in our office and narrowed it down to just the five you should be trying.