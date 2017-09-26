This Blogger Is Calling Out People Who Say Women Shouldn't Lift Weights

"We empower ourselves when we are living our truth and doing what we are PASSIONATE about with our WHOLE HEARTS. I was always a girly girl growing up and I love getting dressed up on occasion," she continued. "What has surprised me though is finding I feel most beautiful when I'm gross and sweaty in the gym when I'm pushing myself in my training, and even more so as I'm wrestling on the floor with my son or any time I'm looking into that little face and teaching him about his world... There is 100% beauty and femininity in lifting weights. Just as there is in dancing."