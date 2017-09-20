Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Couldn't Convince Wendy Williams They're A Real Couple

A huge thanks to the @wendyshow for having me! I'm a super fan and she tried me, but I was ready. I can't wait to come back and make you a believer! ✨ Hair: @cynthiaglam MUA: @makeupbyjay Dress: @ted_baker Shoes: @maisonvalentino #RnB #youknowwhenyouknow #newyork

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT