The Extraordinary Life & Brutal Murder Of Dian Fossey

Though the situation has improved for the gorillas, they continue to face a very high risk of extinction in the wild. I was reminded of the species’ fragility when I stopped by the original Karisoke site. All that remains of the buildings are their foundations, but at the far end of the camp, just past the cabin Dian called home, is a glade speckled with headstones. One reads “Nyiramacibiri”, the name Rwandans gave Fossey. In the national language, Kinyarwandan, it means “the woman who lives alone in the forest”. To the left of Fossey’s grave is that of her beloved Digit, and next to him lie several other gorillas Fossey lived alongside and named. Within minutes of arriving at the graveyard, the RDB rangers who accompanied us on the hike had cleared the plots of fallen leaves. They well know, as Fossey did, the value of all life. Her legacy is admittedly multifarious, but if even some of us follow Fossey’s example, we may have a hope of preserving the future of the natural world.