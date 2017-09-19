Why Craig David Is The 'Most Dangerous' Celebrity To Search Online

Best known these days for his dulcet tones, ear-worm pop-garage and his adorable gratitude at being welcomed back onto the music scene, Craig David is one of the most inoffensive public figures in the UK. So it comes as a surprise to learn he's actually the "most dangerous" celebrity to search online.
Computer security company McAfee looked at how frequently celebrity names, followed by common terms like "free mp3", would bring up "risky" websites – and David's name was more likely to lead fans to dodgy sites than any other, reported BBC Newsbeat.
More than a tenth of search results purportedly offering free Craig David content on Google, Bing and Yahoo! took users to malicious sites. Other "dangerous" celebrities included Adele, Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Lily Allen and Zayn Malik.
According to the security company, cybercriminals create misleading links at the top of popular searches – like celebrities, which hackers know people are fascinated by – that lead us to unwittingly install malware or give away our personal information.
McAfee is now warning users against clicking suspicious links when browsing music online. While it's tempting to download the latest albums, videos and films as soon as possible, we should all be more aware of the dangers, Nick Viney, a consumer expert at McAfee, told BBC Newsbeat.
"Consumers need to be aware of the cybersecurity risks of clicking on links that promise the latest content from celebrities, particularly when they're offering it for free," he continued. "They [the consumers] need to slow down and assess the links and sources that are showing up in search results."
