Amid loud assertions that the first woman presidential nominee of a major party has no business telling her side of the story, Hillary Clinton's memoir, What Happened, was released today. The former secretary of state kicked off her book tour with a signing in New York City and people began lining up last night for today's 11am event. (An impressive show of dedication for a politician who we're constantly reminded is oh-so-disliked.)
During the long wait, Clinton made sure her fans were well fed by surprising them with pizza in the middle of the night. And it wasn't just any pizza, mind you. As you probably know, New Yorkers take their pizza very seriously, so Clinton sent over pies from the famed Joe's Pizza, Eater New York reports, adding that it's considered one of the best slices in the city.
"Already a line for @HillaryClinton book signing (that’s tomorrow) #WhatHappened," Clinton Staffer Greg Hale tweeted, along with a photo of pleasantly surprised members of the line.
"Enjoy! See you all tomorrow! ��??," Clinton responded.
Needless to say, people in line appreciated the much-needed sustenance and were touched by Clinton's gesture.
What Happened reflects on Clinton's presidential bid and the factors that played a role in her shocking electoral college loss to Donald Trump.
In her first post-election extended TV interview, Clinton put to rest any rumours that she'll seek public office again. "I am done with being a candidate,” she said on CBS’s Sunday Morning. "But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake."
