Unless you live or have lived in a house with a mentally ill person, you wouldn't understand this picture nor my injury. Mental Illnesses & Mental Disorders ARE REAL! Unfortunately, my brother suffers from a severe mental illness called Schizoaffective Disorder (google it) and I just so happened to be in the way when he flipped out. My brother have never put his hands on me before, so of course I was caught off guard.. And this happened right before my birthday.. I cried for two days and cancelled all my birthday plans. It took my mom @famikalouise and my friends @venerated_ & Money to lift my spirits. I felt ugly. I was embarrassed, I was hurt, and I knew the first thing people was going to think was that I got abused or that I got beat up. I just wanted to feel beautiful for my 21st birthday and @thee.waynekash made that happen for me. Thank you so much for that. THIS IS NOT FROM BOXING.

A post shared by Troi (@thereal_troi) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT