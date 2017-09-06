Unless you live or have lived in a house with a mentally ill person, you wouldn't understand this picture nor my injury. Mental Illnesses & Mental Disorders ARE REAL! Unfortunately, my brother suffers from a severe mental illness called Schizoaffective Disorder (google it) and I just so happened to be in the way when he flipped out. My brother have never put his hands on me before, so of course I was caught off guard.. And this happened right before my birthday.. I cried for two days and cancelled all my birthday plans. It took my mom @famikalouise and my friends @venerated_ & Money to lift my spirits. I felt ugly. I was embarrassed, I was hurt, and I knew the first thing people was going to think was that I got abused or that I got beat up. I just wanted to feel beautiful for my 21st birthday and @thee.waynekash made that happen for me. Thank you so much for that. THIS IS NOT FROM BOXING.
#Day2 with my beautiful, BRAVE, and spectacular client @thereal_troi ???❤️ The other day before she came in she told me not be shocked because she was a fighter and she had a bruise. When she came in she had an amazingly kind spirit and I asked her if we could take some before photographs because I knew I would be able to cover the bruise. She agreed and she also let me decide on the look. We both knew the before and after picture would be great for advertisement. We never imagined the image would go viral. After receiving so many harsh and negative comments from internet TROLLS @thereal_troi decided to disclose where the bruise actually came from. Her brother who suffers from mental illness had an episode and she was accidentally injured. She never lied to me. She is a fighter, a boxer. There are pictures on her page. I just assumed that that's where the scar came from. I can't imagine the amount of bravery it must have taken for her to disclose the real story behind her bruise. We don't take mental illness serious, especially in the African American community. So I commend her for her bravery and I stand with her as she continues on living a healthy and happy life. Your negative comments are ignored and her spirit isn't broken by the ignorance. She wanted to be beautiful for her birthday despite what she'd been through. Black women are the strongest creatures on this planet. So if you're going to say anything, talk about the fact that she's STILL STANDING AND STILL SMILING. Look at that smile, there's God in it! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #quithating