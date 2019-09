We may never be able to eradicate mental illness , but we can eradicate the stigma, and the only way to do that is by talking about it. Troi's decision to publicly share an otherwise private part of her life is exactly the kind of progress that helps us move forward, and having compassionate people like Kash speak out to show their support takes it one step further. Hopefully Troi's experience will help her followers learn a little more about mental illness — and how they, too, can help make the world a better place for both the people who struggle with it and the people who love them.