Why Your Favourite Songs Might Not Always Match Your Politics

Of course, things aren't likely to change in an entertainment industry largely controlled by and marketed towards dudes unless we forge new ways of injecting female voices into the conversation. "All of the people who have the power to make popular culture are usually white men, and all they do is cater to other people who look like them," Sow reminds us. "This whole conversation about whether or not anyone would see a movie with a woman super-hero in Wonder Woman is kind of the dumbest debate we can have—it's bad business not to make movies for women. Why aren't we making films for 50% of the population? Women actually watch movies, we have data and statistics on this, and anytime we have this kind of cultural momentum, as we did with Bridesmaids, they're always seen as flashes in the pan. It just speaks to a lack of imagination on the part of people who make movies. Just say that you don't have the creative chops to think of a world that isn't centred around you."