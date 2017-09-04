The Most Beautiful Country In The World Is Closer To Home Than You Think

In this age of #humblebrags and fuss-free global travel, holiday photos have become status symbols. It's not unheard of for people to choose a travel destination largely for its Instagram potential – and we'd be lying if we said we'd never thought about our social media output when visiting a picturesque place ourselves.
But perhaps we needn't have bothered taking that long-haul flight to Bali, Goa or Tulum. According to a new poll by Rough Guide readers, some of the the most beautiful countries in the world are actually a lot closer to home.
Scotland has beaten Canada to be crowned the world's most beautiful country, with the “wild beaches, deep lochs and craggy castles” of the Scottish highlands being deemed some of the world's most stunning phenomena, reported the Scottish Daily Record. Not only that, but we've also been taking the unassuming beauty of England and Wales for granted too, the poll suggests, with those countries ranking seventh and tenth respectively.
Unsurprisingly, the Scots are pretty chuffed and the poll looks set to attract more people to the country, said Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland. "We are delighted that Scotland has received this remarkable accolade from Rough Guide readers, but of course it will not be a surprise to anyone who has encountered our wonderful country.
"From our awe-inspiring landscapes to our remarkable historic attractions, to our bustling but beautiful urban centres, Scotland takes people's breaths away.” He cited the wilds of Glen Coe on a stormy day and taking part in a ceilidh on Burns' Night as just two of the wonders it has to offer. And then there are the dazzling and fun-filled cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow to keep you occupied.
So, before we get too carried away booking discounted flights to our next far-flung holiday destination, maybe we actually should consider a staycation and take advantage of all the kooky options Airbnb has to offer on our doorstep.
The world's most beautiful countries, according to Rough Guides
1. Scotland
2. Canada
3. New Zealand
4. Italy
5. South Africa
6. Indonesia
7. England
8. Iceland
9. Unites States
10. Wales
11. Slovenia
12. Mexico
13. India
14. Finland
15. Switzerland
16. Peru
17. Norway
18. Ireland
19. Croatia
20. Vietnam
