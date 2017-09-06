You’ve probably already noticed this season’s biggest hair trend. From Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart’s rebellious buzz-cuts to Zoe Kravitz's crop or Karlie Kloss’s shoulder-skimming waves, a whole host of style icons are lightening up and embracing the peroxide bottle.
Ok, so it’s a trend that never really went away – an icy-white hair colour has always been popular. But the breakage and damage associated with such heavy bleaching has been enough to put a lot of us off, until now. Thankfully, today’s most innovative salons are offering a host of new treatments and techniques to help you achieve icy platinum blonde, minus the frazzled ends.
Sam Burnett, Owner and Creative Director at Hare and Bone, recommends Goldwell Bond Pro Plus. “It’s a new colour product for lightening hair that actually strengthens the hair fibre and prevents breakage; it’s really pushing the boundaries of bleaching and toning services. It’s applied to the hair in the colour application process” he explains.
Over at Neville Hair and Beauty, L’Oreal Professionnel Smartbond is the treatment to ask for. Again used as an additive in colour, this formula allows for the hair to lift to a lighter, cleaner shade without compromising on hair health. What’s more, the salon’s forthcoming Power Bar – set for an October launch – is based on the salon’s ethos that prevention is better than cure, offering a customisable three-step treatment to keep coloured hair in optimum condition.
Another great hair-saver can be found at blow-dry hotspot DryBy. Combining natural ingredients with facial-inspired technology, the Onira Organics Me Time treatment is ideal as a precursor to colouring. A steamer is used to deeply infuse a custom cocktail of serum and mask into the hair fibres which allows previously suffocated hair strands - with a chemical shield around them - to become more penetrable and therefore more susceptible to take on colour and bleach.
Redken’s newest hair innovation claims to be able to erase up to a year of surface damage from unsaintly hair abuse. Available in all Redken salons, Heatcure involves soaking the hair in a vitamin-rich solution before ironing it with a specially developed straightener, allowing the formula to penetrate right to the core. The results last up to 10 washes, and there’s also a self-heating at-home mask for extra conditioning.
So now that ice-white hue is within your sights, here are the secrets you need to know to keep it shining and, you know, attached to your head…