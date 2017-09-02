This Amazon Worker Accidentally Sent Her Engagement Ring To A Customer

An Amazon employee has been reunited with her engagement ring after accidentally sending it to a customer more than 200 miles away.
Tatiana Fernandez, a bride-to-be from Scotland, lost the diamond ring when she was preparing a box of children's books for dispatch at the Amazon warehouse in Gourock, Inverclyde.
"When I realised I'd lost my engagement ring, I went through a range of emotions, from sadness to anger at myself for losing it. I honestly thought it had gone forever," she told the BBC.
The ring had been shipped to Stephenie Healiss, a customer from Manchester who found it in the box of books she had bought. Realising the ring would obviously have tremendous personal value, Healiss contacted Amazon to inform the company it wasn't part of her order.
"When our leadership team got in touch to say a customer found it in their package, I couldn't believe my luck," Fernandez told the BBC. "It's such a relief to get my ring back and I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to our kind customer for returning the ring to me."
Fernandez actually met her fiancé, Stuart O'Neil, while working at the Amazon warehouse in Gourock. The couple are now planning their wedding day, and Fernandez is no doubt being extra-careful with her engagement ring.
