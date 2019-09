3 Female Foreign Correspondents Share Their Stories Of Life On The Front Line

Historically, foreign correspondence has been dominated by men. There were notable exceptions, of course ( Martha Gellhorn and Clare Hollingworth among them), but during the 19th and 20th centuries, female foreign and war reporters were few and far between. Things are different now, thanks to the likes of Kate Adie, Christiane Amanpour, Janine di Giovanni and the late Marie Colvin, who broke the glass ceiling for a new generation of women. Some may argue that gender is irrelevant to the job – that the strength of your work is all that counts – but it is different for women in this line of work. Women are still second-class citizens in much of the world, which can change the dynamic of interactions; statistically, they're at a greater risk of violence, including sexual violence; and, given that women are still predominately the primary caregivers, it can be difficult to have a family without additional help, due to the travelling involved.