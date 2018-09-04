The Most Public Period I’ve Ever Had

"I had a very public period flying back from Malta with my mum when I was 17. I was in the window seat, my mum in the middle and a stranger in the aisle seat. We were all settled in, we’d just been served our in-flight meal and Mum had just settled down with a nice glass of red wine. I started my period while we were on holiday and thankfully I’d gone prepared. Little did I know, however, that you bleed a lot more when you’re up in the air. Cue mid-meal when I felt the blood seeping through my jeans! I was horrified. I had to go to the toilet so I could change my pad. But I needed to wrap a cardigan round my waist so the whole plane wouldn’t see the blood. Only problem – we were flying economy so I had no room to do this in my seat, and would need to get to the aisle first. Also my sanitary towels were in the overhead storage! I whispered to my mum the problem. She then started to ask the gentleman to kindly move, however, in my 17-year-old dramatic head I instantly thought she was going to explain why and if she did then of course the world would end! So I quickly got up and barged out of my seat, rushing to the aisle, while in the process knocking my mum's wine and spilling it all over her!! I eventually managed to sort myself out, but due to my dramatic reaction it was quite obvious what was going on." Laura