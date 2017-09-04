Why I'm Opening The World's First Museum Dedicated To Vaginas

The big issue is clear; Florence goes there before I even bring it up. “It’s kind of gross to talk about, because we’re British, but one of the biggest challenges is money. Setting up a museum costs millions.” And her plan to set it up in London, where rent seems to get higher by the day, isn’t helping the cost. “It has to be London. I want it to be an international museum, to discuss issues from all over the world. To do that, really it has to be London.” But where in London would make the dream location? Maybe on her home turf in Camden, or in a cool Shoreditch warehouse? “Holloway Prison,” Florence answers instantly, grinning mischievously. “When the Suffragettes got put in prison, that’s where they were, so it’d be amazing to have it there. But I’m not even thinking about venues just yet.”