Why did you choose visual artist Man Ray for your latest collaboration?

He’s been my inspiration for many many years, since I grew up in the South of France, my parents had many books of Man Ray in their library and I used to go through them – I was mesmerised by his work at a very early age. He inspired me in so many ways in the fact that he was so daring and ahead of his time. I was just fascinated by the way he took photographs. It came at such a fabulous time when he started taking photographs in Paris in the early '30s and there was so much creativity in Paris. All of the fabulous painters and writers were here. So you know, all of these things I think contributed, and also the world they lived in at the time was quite special. His images stick with me. Then there was a time to actually pay him an homage and we felt that if we had the agreement from the foundation, from the estate, that it was the perfect combination for us and Man Ray. I hope he would be happy."