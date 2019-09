11 Alive Atlanta reports that Emmie Nolan, 35, was charged with being a party to a crime, along with Brenda Gaddy, the aspiring tattoo artist who allegedly inked three children under the age of 18 at a Super Bowl party back in March. While a video taken at the party confirmed that Gaddy was responsible for the ink, Lt. Jason Fetner of the Coweta County Sheriff’s office said that the girl originally claimed that she’d been forced to get the tattoo by her father, then later told authorities that she had wanted to get the tattoo.