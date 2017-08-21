L.A.'s Coolest Cuts — & How To Air Dry Them

If Anh Co Tran's name sounds familiar, it's because he's likely tagged in almost every Pinterest or Instagram photo you've saved in the last few years. The hairstylist, entrepreneur, and L'Oréal Professionnel ambassador has been churning out L.A.'s trendiest cuts since opening his eponymous salon Ramirez|Tran.
His cuts cover the spectrum — from short bobs to loose long waves — but every chop maintains the same lived-in finish that's become his signature. Eager to lay off the hot tools in the dog days of summer, we asked Tran to reveal his top air-dry tips, along with the three cuts he's loving most right now. Check them out, ahead.