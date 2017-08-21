Story from Beauty

L.A.'s Coolest Cuts — & How To Air Dry Them

Lexy Lebsack
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch at Jones MGMT
If Anh Co Tran's name sounds familiar, it's because he's likely tagged in almost every Pinterest or Instagram photo you've saved in the last few years. The hairstylist, entrepreneur, and L'Oréal Professionnel ambassador has been churning out L.A.'s trendiest cuts since opening his eponymous salon Ramirez|Tran.
His cuts cover the spectrum — from short bobs to loose long waves — but every chop maintains the same lived-in finish that's become his signature. Eager to lay off the hot tools in the dog days of summer, we asked Tran to reveal his top air-dry tips, along with the three cuts he's loving most right now. Check them out, ahead.
Best LA Hairstyles - How To Air Dry Hair By Cut Texture
Beauty
written by Lexy Lebsack
Photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch at Jones MGMT; Hair by Anh Co Tran at Tracey Mattingly Agency; Makeup by Homa Safar using Nars Cosmetics; Styled by Melerie Uribe; Modeled by Courtney at Freedom Models; Modeled by Brett at Freedom Models; Modeled by Gabbriette at Ford Models; Photographed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch at Jones MGMT

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series