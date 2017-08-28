Jared Leto Got Shut Down By A MTV VMA Host & It Was Pretty Epic

The MTV Video Music Awards 2017 are upon us, and things are getting interesting fast. The red carpet pre-show, hosted by a few new faces (Gaby Wilson, Terrence J) and a few familiar ones (Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Yachty) kicked off the night with a pre-show on the red carpet. Celebrity after celebrity stopped by and while most of the conversations were just a healthy bit of self-promo, some were just hella awkward — most notably one between Wilson and Jared Leto, actor and frontman of rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.
Leto is a dreaded mansplainer. I'm sorry to inform you of this information, but it's true. The 45-year-old Joker in Suicide Squad (but interestingly not DC Comic's Joker spin-off), stopped by to talk to Wilson about his band members' live performance of "Walk on Water" to happen later in the show. Leto promises the young host that the show will feature technology never seen before. Curious, as all listeners at home were, too, she asked what kind of technology. He brashly responded that it was a technology...that...hadn't...been...used...before. Wow! Thanks, Einstein. Wilson quickly picked up on the mansplain-y vibes, and shut him down saying, essentially, Yes, I know what you literally meant. Mind you, he's also wearing sunglasses the whole time.
But things happen, and maybe Leto didn't want to reveal anything and just didn't know what else to say, right? Surely he didn't mean to be rude and mansplain. Well, wrong. Because then he did it again a few second later when he was extremely condescending. He mentioned that 30 Seconds to Mars had been at the VMAs four years earlier and then asked Wilson how old she had been at the time. (Something totally irrelevant and demeaning to ask..)
Her response? "Four years younger than I am now."
And thus we got our first mic drop of the night.
