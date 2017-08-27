Notting Hill Carnival Holds Poignant Tribute To Grenfell Victims

Dozens of doves were released at the start of Notting Hill Carnival this afternoon in honour of those killed in the Grenfell Tower fire.
June's tragedy in the same west London borough as the world-famous carnival was also marked with a minute's silence at 3pm, a group multi-faith prayer, and a performance of the charity single "Bridge Over Troubled Water," the BBC reports.
London's Mayor Sadiq Khan told the crowd: "Over this carnival weekend we pledge to redouble our efforts to support this community. We make sure we have in our thoughts and our prayers all of those affected by the awful Grenfell Tower tragedy."
He added: "Part of that pledge is making sure we get justice, we find out exactly what happened, we make sure those responsible are held to account, and also so this never, ever, ever happens again."
Many people attending the carnival have chosen to wear green following a "green for Grenfell" campaign which organisers created to show "reverence and respect amidst the revelry."
Additionally, posters have been placed on locations of the carnival route where the tower can be seen, asking revellers not to take pictures "at the site of our great loss." Members of the local community were greatly distressed in June when some tourists decided to take selfies with the scorched Grenfell Tower behind them.
A "quiet reflection zone" has also been demarcated in close proximity to the tower. Here, carnival performers have been asked to turn down any music they're playing, and walk respectfully, as a show of respect to those affected by the tragedy.
A minute's silence will also be held at 3pm on Monday, the second and final day of the 2017 carnival. Whether you're attending this year or not, why not check out our Notting Hill Carnival playlist.
