Channel 5 recently revived Blind Date with Paul O'Grady at the helm, but it's the classic '90s version starring Cilla Black that many of us still cherish. When we were growing up, it was pretty much essential Saturday night viewing - the X Factor of its day. Just ask the question, "what's your name and where d'ya come from?," and we're taken right back.
So it's heartwarming to hear that two contestants from the show's heyday actually bumped into each other on the tube this week. As the BBC reports, Howard Griffiths picked Brigette Bard to be his blind date on a 1992 episode of Blind Date. They then spent a romantic weekend together in Germany, where they took a flight on the world's oldest double-decker aircraft, but sadly sparks failed to fly.
Howard and Brigette didn't see each other again until Thursday night, when they found themselves on the same busy Central Line tube carriage. A clearly delighted Howard shared a video of their random encounter on Twitter. He even spoke a few words of Italian, just as he'd done on the ITV dating show 25 years ago.
??You won't believe this! Just randomly met #Brigette who I picked on @ITV #BlindDate 25 years ago, on the #CentralLine #SmallWorld ?❤️??x pic.twitter.com/388KsXLiEV— Howard Griffiths (@HowardGriffiths) August 24, 2017
Speaking to the BBC about their chance reunion, Howard - who lives in South Wales - recalled: "I said 'It's not… Oh my god - you're not Bridget, or Brigette as Cilla used to say?' She hadn't changed, she looked amazing."
??Still in shock! Just met #Brigette who I picked on @ITV #BlindDate ,for the 1st time in 25 years on the @TfL #CentralLine #London ?? pic.twitter.com/IFcl4jULOg— Howard Griffiths (@HowardGriffiths) August 24, 2017
Bloody hell Howard!! What a tiny planet we live on! What are the chances?!? Fab to see you ? https://t.co/BFnCk9S3l4— Brigette Bard (@Brig_Bard) August 25, 2017
Meanwhile, Epping-based Brigette said she recognised Howard immediately but took a few moments to place him. After their tube reunion drew interest from the press, Howard and Brigette have given several radio interviews together, and they've now arranged to meet for a proper catch-up.
Cilla, it's safe to say, would be absolutely beaming. Howard said the late presenter was so taken with him and Brigette when they appeared on the show in 1992, she even sent him a handwritten thank-you note backstage.
